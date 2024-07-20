INFEKT Drops Highly Anticipated ‘VEGGIE GAMES’ EP on Monstercat Uncaged

Following the success of his standout singles “BEAMS” and “Play It Twice,” renowned bass artist INFEKT has released his highly anticipated ‘VEGGIE GAMES’ EP through Monstercat Uncaged.

INFEKT’s rise in the bass and riddim scene has been nothing short of meteoric. Known for electrifying performances at major festivals like EDC Las Vegas, Rampage Open Air, and Lost Lands, INFEKT has captivated audiences worldwide. His recent headlining tour, which covered over 40 cities and sold more than 16,500 tickets, sold out in nearly every major North American city, including Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Vancouver. His music has gained significant traction with industry leaders such as Skrillex, Four Tet, Subtronics, NGHTMRE, and Marshmello, who frequently include his tracks in their sets.

The new ‘VEGGIE GAMES’ EP, which follows the success of “BEAMS” and “Play It Twice,” features six powerful new tracks that showcase INFEKT’s signature gritty, piercing bass sounds. This 8-track EP exemplifies INFEKT’s mastery of blending OG-influenced styles with innovative sound designs, utilizing niche production techniques and tools like Bitwig’s Spectral Suite to create distinctive bass sounds. The EP channels the high energy and intensity of INFEKT’s live shows, offering a cohesive experience that captures the raw power of his performances around the globe.

- Advertisement -

INFEKT shares his excitement: “‘VEGGIE GAMES’ features some of my proudest work to date. Over the past year, I’ve made significant progress in sound design, mixdown, and overall quality. Each track on the EP has a unique flavor, blending OG styles with futuristic elements and deeper tones, inspired by the incredible energy of my shows and my relentless pursuit of innovative bass sounds.”

With the release of ‘VEGGIE GAMES,’ INFEKT not only reinforces his position in the bass music scene but also sets a new benchmark. Fans can look forward to experiencing the EP live at upcoming festivals such as Tomorrowland, Hard Summer, ÎleSoniq, and more.

INFEKT Upcoming Tour Dates

Tomorrowland – Boom, Belgium – July 27

Hard Summer – Los Angeles, CA – August 3

ÎleSoniq – Montreal, QC – August 10

Bass Canyon – Quincy, WA – August 16

11:11 – El Paso, TX – August 17

Dancefestopia – La Cygne, KS – September 5

Lost Lands – Thornville, OH – September 22