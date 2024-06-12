INFEKT Drops New Single “Play It Twice”

Following his debut with “BEAMS,” renowned riddim producer INFEKT returns to Monstercat Uncaged with the addictive track “Play It Twice,” the second single from his upcoming ‘VEGGIE GAMES’ EP.

Collaborating with industry giants like Marshmello, Virtual Riot, and BARELY ALIVE, and gaining support from tastemakers such as Skrillex, Four Tet, Subtronics, NGHTMRE, and SVDDEN DEATH, INFEKT is quickly becoming a dominant force in the riddim scene. His electrifying performances at major festivals like EDC Las Vegas, Lost Lands, and Rampage Open Air have captivated audiences worldwide, fueling social media buzz. Recently, INFEKT has been selling out venues on his headline tour, including the Ogden Theater in Denver, 1720 in Los Angeles, Trinity Nightclub in Seattle, and Bloom Nightclub in San Diego.

Fans know INFEKT for his dynamic live shows, where he frequently back spins tracks to heighten crowd reactions. His music has become a staple on bass stages, known for causing chaos with its catchy and powerful beats. “Play It Twice” embodies these live experiences, crafted specifically for high-powered sound systems.

INFEKT shares, “I was so proud of this track as I made it, and I wanted to add a vocal that would resonate with people when I play it out live. This one is definitely made for sound systems and live settings! It’s just so exciting to spin it back and build up to that moment again. Skeptical? Come see it live!”

“Play It Twice” is set to become a festival anthem just in time for the summer season, with INFEKT performing at major events including Tomorrowland (in a B2B set with Jessica Audiffred) and HARD Summer. Fans can purchase tickets and stay updated on more show announcements.

INFEKT Upcoming Tour Dates

We All Scream – Las Vegas, NV – Jun 13

Colonial Theatre – Sacramento, CA – Jun 14

DNA Lounge – San Francisco, CA – Jun 15

Kemba Live – Columbus, OH – Jun 16

Tomorrowland – Boom, Belgium – Jul 27

Hard Summer – Los Angeles, CA – Aug 3

ÎleSoniq – Montreal, QC – Aug 10

Bass Canyon – Quincy, WA – Aug 16

11:11 – El Paso, TX – Aug 17

Dancefestopia – La Cygne, KS – Sep 5

Lost Lands – Thornville, OH – Sep 22

Experience the energy and excitement of INFEKT’s latest single “Play It Twice” live and join the riddim revolution.