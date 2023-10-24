IMANBEK Revives 2PAC’s Classic ‘ALL EYEZ ON ME’

The Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer IMANBEK is releasing a brand-new version of “ALL EYEZ ON ME,” the 1996 hit originally by the legendary 2PAC and BIG SYKE. This track is one of the most iconic songs in the global urban music scene.

With over 5.6 billion streams on Spotify alone and collaborations with superstars like Dua Lipa, Alan Walker, Wiz Khalifa, and SAINt JHN (just to name a few), IMANBEK is one of the most talented DJs of the moment.

The multi-platinum producer became the first European artist to enter the Top 5 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. With his groundbreaking track “Roses” in 2019, the DJ earned a Grammy for “Best Remixed Record” and remained at #1 on the Global Shazam Top 100 for 13 consecutive weeks, also entering the Top 20 of the most searched songs on Shazam of all time.

Lyrics:

Big Syke, ‘Nook, Hank, Bogart, Big Sur (yeah)

Y’all know how this shit go (you know)

All eyes on me

Motherf***kin’ OG

Roll up in the club and shit, is that right?

All eyes on me

All eyes on me

But you know what?

I bet you got it twisted, you don’t know who to trust

So many player-hatin’ ni***s tryna sound like us

Say they ready for the funk, but I don’t think they knowin’

Straight to the depths of Hell is where those cowards goin’

Well, are you still down? Ni***, holla when you see me

And let these devils be sorry for the day they finally freed me

I got a caravan of ni***s every time we ride

Hittin’ motherf***ers up when we pass by

Until I die, live the life of a boss player

‘Cause even when I’m high, f*** with me and get crossed later

The futures in my eyes, ’cause all I want is cash and thangs

A five-double-0 Benz, flauntin’ flashy rings, uhh

Bitches pursue me like a dream

Been known to disappear before your eyes just like a dope fiend

It seems, my main thing was to be major paid

The game sharper than a motherf***in’ razor blade

Say money bring bitches, bitches bring lies

One ni***’s gettin’ jealous and motherf***ers died

Depend on me like the first and fifteenth

They might hold me for a second, but these punks won’t get me

We got foe n***s and low riders in ski masks

Screamin’, “Thug Life” every time they pass, all eyes on me

Live the life of a thug n*** until the day I die

Live the life of a boss player (All eyes on me) ’cause even gettin’ high

All eyes on me

Live the life of a thug n*** until the day I die

Live the life of a boss player ’cause even gettin’ high

Hey, to my ni*** ‘Pac

So much trouble in the world, ni***

Can’t nobody feel your pain

The world’s changin’ every day, time’s movin’ fast

My girl said I need a raise, how long will she last?

I’m caught between my woman and my pistol and my chips

Triple beam, got some smokers on, whistle as I dip

I’m lost in the land with no plan, livin’ life flawless

Crime boss, contraband, let me toss this

Mediocres got a lot of nerve

Let my bucket swerve, I’m takin’ off from the curb

The nervousness neglect make me pack a TEC

Devoted to servin’ this Moët and pay checks

Like Akai satellite, ni***, I’m forever ballin’

It ain’t right: parasites, triggers, and fleas crawlin’

Sucker, duck and get busted, no emotion

My devotion is handlin’ my business, n***, keep on coastin’

Where you goin’, I been there, came back as lonely, homie

Steady flowin’ against the grain, n***s still don’t know me

It’s about the money in this rap shit, this crap shit

It ain’t funny, ni***s don’t even know how to act, shit

What can I do? What can I say? Is there another way?

Blunts and gin all day, 24 parlay

My little homie G, can’t you see I’m buster-free?

Ni***s can’t stand me; all eyes on me

Live the life of a thug ni*** until the day I die

Live the life of a boss player ’cause even gettin’ high

All eyes on me

All eyes on me

Live the life of a thug ni*** until the day I die

Live the life of a boss player ’cause even gettin’ high

All eyes on me