“I Don’t Wanna Wait”: David Guetta and OneRepublic Unveil Electrifying Music Video

Just a few days after the release of their collaboration on “I Don’t Wanna Wait“, David Guetta and OneRepublic have unveiled their music video. Based on its upbeat tempo, the video takes us through scenes of Guetta and Tedder enjoying the nightlife in a metropolis, where the city lights and energy create a highly desirable atmosphere.

Just last month, David Guetta premiered his upcoming song “I Don’t Wanna Wait” with OneRepublic, and now, a few days before the song’s release, he shared a behind-the-scenes video.

In the video, we see the DJ, who recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Jessica Ledon, collaborating with OneRepublic in a studio for their new song. In the footage, Guetta works on a laptop, while singer Ryan Tedder is seen singing into a microphone. Then, David plays some notes on the keyboard for the band to hear before Ryan joins in.

This video comes just a week after David Guetta presented his new song with Ryan Tedder at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. The massive electronic music festival is the same event where the French DJ premiered his huge hit “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray in 2023.