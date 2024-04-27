Greek Edition

“I Don’t Wanna Wait”: David Guetta and OneRepublic Unveil Electrifying Music Video

Take a look at the new music video by David Guetta and OneRepublic for their recent single "I Don’t Wanna Wait"!

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

Just a few days after the release of their collaboration on “I Don’t Wanna Wait“, David Guetta and OneRepublic have unveiled their music video. Based on its upbeat tempo, the video takes us through scenes of Guetta and Tedder enjoying the nightlife in a metropolis, where the city lights and energy create a highly desirable atmosphere.

Just last month, David Guetta premiered his upcoming song “I Don’t Wanna Wait” with OneRepublic, and now, a few days before the song’s release, he shared a behind-the-scenes video.

In the video, we see the DJ, who recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend Jessica Ledon, collaborating with OneRepublic in a studio for their new song. In the footage, Guetta works on a laptop, while singer Ryan Tedder is seen singing into a microphone. Then, David plays some notes on the keyboard for the band to hear before Ryan joins in.

- Advertisement -

This video comes just a week after David Guetta presented his new song with Ryan Tedder at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. The massive electronic music festival is the same event where the French DJ premiered his huge hit “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray in 2023.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Saturday, April 27, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved