HEDEGAARD and Matt Hawk Drop Game-Changing ‘Hood To The Hills’

Danish sensation HEDEGAARD is back with another electrifying release that’s set to shake the scene!

His latest track, “Hood To The Hills,” in collaboration with fellow Danish producer Matt Hawk, is a testament to their prowess in the unique “car music” genre. Known for its heavy-hitting style and urban vibes, this track takes things to a whole new level.

Combining low-tempo EDM with ominous undertones, reverberating basslines, and rhythmic urban vocals, “Hood To The Hills” is a true standout in the genre. Whether you’re blasting it through your car speakers or dancing to it in the club, this track is guaranteed to get the party started.

HEDEGAARD shares his excitement about the collaboration: “Matt and I had a blast working on ‘OneHundred,’ and we knew we had to team up again for this one. Drawing inspiration from Matt’s recent ‘Car Music’ releases, we created a track that combines classical samples with my signature cinematic bass-driven sound and motivational hip-hop vocals. I can’t wait for the world to hear what we’ve created!”

Matt Hawk adds: “‘Hood To The Hills’ is the culmination of our shared passion for the deep and dark ‘Car Music’ genre. We aimed for a grandiose approach while keeping the track irresistibly catchy. The cinematic elements we’ve incorporated add a whole new dimension to our collaboration, and I couldn’t be prouder of the result. Get ready to experience the magic!”

Listen “Hood To The Hills” and dive into the mesmerizing world of HEDEGAARD and Matt Hawk’s collaboration!

