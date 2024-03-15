Multi-platinum Australian producer Hayden James and the mesmerizing California-based artist Anabel Englund have joined forces to create a masterpiece that transcends boundaries. “Different Worlds” is more than just a song; it’s an experience that seamlessly blends James’s infectious dance-pop vibes with Englund’s soul-stirring vocals.

As we gear up for an electrifying 2024, both Hayden James and Anabel Englund are set to take the music scene by storm with new releases and exciting projects. “Different Worlds” serves as a tantalizing taste of what’s to come, promising an unforgettable journey ahead.

“Different Worlds” isn’t just a song; it’s a reflection on change, uncertainty, and the gentle embrace of moving forward. With its poignant lyrics and irresistible beats, this track will take you on a voyage of self-discovery and transformation.

“My latest track, ‘Different Worlds’ with Anabel Englund, feels like ‘Foolproof’ and ‘We Could Be Love’ had a baby. We wrote it last year and had no real plan to release it. I ended up playing it on NYE at a festival, and it kinda went nuts. I sent the crowd’s reaction to Anabel, and here we are.” – Hayden James

“‘Different Worlds’ is about a change of heart towards the future you thought was always certain. It’s a gentle way of moving forward and acknowledging differences.” – Anabel Englund

