Have you seen the version of ‘I’m Just Ken’ with Slash?

The guitarist surprised everyone by joining Ryan Gosling on stage at the Academy Awards last night, definitively cementing the "Kenergy".

Have you seen the version of 'I'm Just Ken' with Slash?

It was the most anticipated moment of the Academy Award ceremony, but a special guest made it even more “kenergetic”.

We’re talking about Ryan Gosling’s live performance of “I’m Just Ken,” the true Barbie hit by Greta Gerwig and a nominee for Best Original Song.

Between choreography and the triumphant return of “that” pink that monopolized the 2023 palettes, the real highlight was the surprise appearance on stage by Slash, who accompanied Gosling in the final part of the song.

Watch the video below:


 

