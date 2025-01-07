GTA 6 Delayed to 2026, Hollow Knight: Silksong Set for 2025

According to renowned Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, two major gaming titles have drastically different timelines. Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is likely to face a release delay, moving its launch from late 2025 to 2026. Meanwhile, the long-awaited sequel to Hollow Knight, Silksong, is expected to debut in 2025.

Schreier shared his insights on Rockstar’s meticulous development process, emphasizing their decision to avoid crunch periods during the final production stages. “While Take-Two insists the most anticipated game of all time is on track for late 2025, companies often make optimistic claims,” he wrote. “GTA 6 is a monumental and ambitious project, and the pressure for success is enormous. My prediction is that the release will slip to 2026.”

The stakes are high for Rockstar Games, as GTA 6 is poised to deliver unprecedented sales in its first year. However, a rushed launch could tarnish the studio’s reputation, making a potential delay a safer choice to meet the massive expectations of fans.

On the other hand, Hollow Knight: Silksong, which was first announced in 2019, might finally see the light of day in 2025. Schreier noted its journey has become a running joke within gaming circles due to repeated delays. Despite this, he remains confident that the title will eventually achieve significant commercial success, selling millions of copies upon release.

As fans eagerly await updates, these predictions highlight the delicate balance between hype, production timelines, and the need for quality in game development.