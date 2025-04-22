GameFreak Launches Pandoland – A Relaxed RPG Full of Adventure

The creators of Pokémon, GameFreak, have teamed up with Japanese RPG specialists WonderPlanet to launch their brand-new mobile game, Pandoland. Now available on both Android and iOS, the game blends open-world exploration with relaxed RPG mechanics, promising a cozy yet adventure-filled experience for mobile gamers.

Described by its developers as a “chill RPG full of adventure,” Pandoland invites players to journey through vibrant lands in search of legendary treasure chests. With its expansive environments and dungeon-filled regions, the game encourages players to explore, complete missions, and gradually build their own dream team of NPC companions — a hallmark of the genre.

The game is free-to-play, but like many mobile RPGs, it includes in-app purchases and subscription bundles for those looking to enhance their journey or fast-track progress.

With Pandoland, GameFreak steps beyond the Pokémon universe, showcasing a different style of world-building — one that focuses on whimsy, exploration, and lighthearted roleplaying. The partnership with WonderPlanet, known for titles that mix narrative and strategic depth, suggests a polished and engaging mobile experience.

Whether you’re in for the treasure hunt, dungeon diving, or simply to unwind with a beautifully crafted game world, Pandoland is ready for download today.

📱 Available now on the App Store and Google Play.

🔗 Learn more about Pandoland here.