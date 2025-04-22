back to top
GameFreak Launches Pandoland – A Relaxed RPG Full of Adventure

From the creators of Pokémon comes a whimsical open-world mobile RPG, now available on Android and iOS.

By Hit Channel
In
Gaming Beats

The creators of Pokémon, GameFreak, have teamed up with Japanese RPG specialists WonderPlanet to launch their brand-new mobile game, Pandoland. Now available on both Android and iOS, the game blends open-world exploration with relaxed RPG mechanics, promising a cozy yet adventure-filled experience for mobile gamers.

Described by its developers as a “chill RPG full of adventure,” Pandoland invites players to journey through vibrant lands in search of legendary treasure chests. With its expansive environments and dungeon-filled regions, the game encourages players to explore, complete missions, and gradually build their own dream team of NPC companions — a hallmark of the genre.

The game is free-to-play, but like many mobile RPGs, it includes in-app purchases and subscription bundles for those looking to enhance their journey or fast-track progress.

With Pandoland, GameFreak steps beyond the Pokémon universe, showcasing a different style of world-building — one that focuses on whimsy, exploration, and lighthearted roleplaying. The partnership with WonderPlanet, known for titles that mix narrative and strategic depth, suggests a polished and engaging mobile experience.

Whether you’re in for the treasure hunt, dungeon diving, or simply to unwind with a beautifully crafted game world, Pandoland is ready for download today.

📱 Available now on the App Store and Google Play.

🔗 Learn more about Pandoland here.

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

