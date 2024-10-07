GloRilla’s Debut Album “Glorious” Set to Drop with Star-Studded Features Including Megan Thee Stallion and Latto

GloRilla is set to make waves in the music industry once again with her debut studio album Glorious, dropping on October 11, 2024. After a phenomenal year filled with chart-topping hits and critical acclaim, the Memphis rapper is ready to cap off 2024 with her most ambitious project to date.

GloRilla teased fans by revealing an impressive list of guest features on social media, including some of Hip-Hop and R&B’s biggest names. Among the 11 featured artists are Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, T-Pain, Kirk Franklin, Muni Long, and Fridayy, promising a wide array of musical styles from hard-hitting rap verses to soulful R&B and even gospel. Fans were especially hyped to see Megan Thee Stallion return for another collaboration after their success with “Wanna Be.”

Glorious comes on the heels of GloRilla’s successful Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape, which helped cement her as one of 2024’s standout artists. Tracks like “Yeah Glo!” and the summer smash “TGIF” showcased her versatility and resilience, proving she could bounce back stronger than ever after a somewhat quiet 2023. With this debut album, GloRilla looks to keep that momentum going, combining her signature sound with a diverse range of collaborators.

The album features 15 tracks, including hits like “TGIF” and brand-new material sure to leave a mark on the charts. GloRilla expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “So grateful to be sharing this with y’all,” and fans are eager to see if Glorious will become her defining moment in Hip-Hop.

Stream Glorious starting October 11 on all major platforms, and witness GloRilla’s continued rise as a major force in the music world.