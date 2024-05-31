Cardi B Joins GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion for Explosive “Wanna Be (Remix)”

The summer anthem just got a sizzling upgrade. Cardi B has teamed up with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion for a new remix track, “Wanna Be (Remix).” Listen to the full remix below.

This collaboration marks the second major team-up between GloRilla and Cardi B, following their hit “Tomorrow 2” from 2022. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have also proven to be a dynamic duo with their previous chart-toppers “WAP” and “Bongos.”

In March 2024, Cardi B released her latest single, “Enough (Miami).” Recently, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her electrifying track “BOA,” adding to her list of summer hits.

Last month, GloRilla released her Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape, featuring the original version of “Wanna Be” with Megan Thee Stallion. On May 24, Glo and Meg shared the highly anticipated remix, featuring a fresh, fiery verse from Cardi B.

The trio first teased the remix during the New York City stop of Meg and Glo’s Hot Girl Summer Tour, where Cardi B made a surprise appearance. The remix showcases the powerful synergy between these rap queens, with Meg and Glo’s original verses complemented by Cardi’s electrifying addition.

Cardi B opens the remix with a barrage of clever wordplay and sharp warnings to her rivals, rapping, “These b*tches be boring, corny / Pop out, new bag with jewelry / Throwing ass all on my story / I make a photographer horny.”

While the original “Wanna Be” was already a hit, Cardi B’s verse elevates it to new heights, solidifying the trio as the Powerpuff Girls of rap—Cardi as Blossom, Meg as Bubbles, and Glo as Buttercup. Together, they are dominating the music scene this summer.

Don’t miss out—listen to the “Wanna Be (Remix)” now!