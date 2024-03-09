Don Diablo & Major Lazer Unveil Electrifying Collaboration: “Jiggy Woogie”

Prepare to be blown away by the latest musical sensation to hit the airwaves! The internationally acclaimed Don Diablo and the iconic Major Lazer have joined forces to deliver their electrifying new track, “Jiggy Woogie,” now available on Don Diablo’s label HEXAGON.

But that’s not all – this groundbreaking single features the legendary vocals of Jamaican sensation Baby Lawd, whose original version of the track set TikTok ablaze, even catching the eye of superstar Jennifer Lopez, who couldn’t resist showcasing her dance moves to the infectious beat.

The excitement reached new heights last month at the prestigious Untold Festival in Dubai, where “Jiggy Woogie” made its debut to an ecstatic crowd. Witnessing Don Diablo and Major Lazer share the stage for this historic moment was nothing short of mesmerizing.

Not only does “Jiggy Woogie” showcase the incredible synergy between these artists, but it also offers a glimpse into the global impact this release is destined to have. It’s a celebration of musical fusion, highlighting the unique talents of Don Diablo, Major Lazer, and Baby Lawd.

Fans worldwide can rejoice as they immerse themselves in the vibrant sounds of “Jiggy Woogie.” Get ready to dance the night away because this track is guaranteed to become a staple on dance floors and airwaves everywhere!

“We are thrilled to bring ‘Jiggy Woogie’ to our fans across the globe,” said Don Diablo. “Working with Major Lazer has been high on my wishlist for a few years now, and this track represents more than just music; it’s a cultural moment, bringing together artists from different backgrounds to create something truly special.” – Don Diablo

“We had a blast working with the legend Don Diablo and Baby Lawd on this one. ‘Jiggy Woogie’ embodies the spirit of collaboration and the joy of music, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.” – Major Lazer