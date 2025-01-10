Get Behind Me Satan XX: The White Stripes’ 20th Anniversary Vault Release

The White Stripes Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Get Behind Me Satan with a Vault Exclusive

The White Stripes are revisiting their “most misunderstood entry” with Get Behind Me Satan XX, a special release marking the 20th anniversary of their 2005 Grammy-winning album. This exclusive collection from Jack White’s Third Man Records Vault subscription series is a must-have for fans, offering unprecedented insights into the album’s creation and tour.

The 2xLP package features unreleased demos, alternate studio versions, and live recordings from the band’s 2005 tour. It also includes a rare 7-inch featuring the elusive “Spitting Tacks” and a Blu-Ray capturing intimate moments from their South and Central American tour, shot by David James Swanson. The archival booklet contains rare photos, concert posters, and detailed tour information, adding a layer of nostalgia to this celebration.

Released in June 2005, Get Behind Me Satan was praised for its eclectic mix of mandolin, tympani, and marimba, showcasing the band’s unique sound and innovative spirit. Fans can now revisit this groundbreaking era by subscribing to The Vault and ordering Get Behind Me Satan XX before January 31st.

Don’t miss your chance to own this piece of White Stripes history!