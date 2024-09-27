Ganja White Night and Tape B Drop Explosive Bass Anthem “Ganja Tape”

Get ready for one of the most highly anticipated bass collaborations of 2024! Superstar duo Ganja White Night has teamed up with fast-rising dubstep phenom Tape B to drop their explosive new track, Ganja Tape. Released on September 27, 2024, under SubCarbon Records, this bass-heavy anthem combines the signature “wobble” sound that Ganja White Night is known for with Tape B’s innovative sound design, creating a sonic experience that’s both electrifying and unforgettable.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting Ganja Tape, which has been teased by both artists in live sets across the country. The track features a captivating vocal intro with the shout-out, “Yo Tape B! Yes, Ganja!” right before the first massive drop, hyping up audiences and generating buzz throughout the dubstep community. Already hailed as a standout in bass music, Ganja Tape highlights the best of what both artists bring to the table: Ganja White Night’s pulsating basslines and Tape B’s creative production.

This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for both artists. Tape B is fresh off his biggest release yet—the genre-bending “Gas Pedal Remix” with dance music legends John Summit and Subtronics. On the other hand, Ganja White Night is continuing to ride the wave of success from their 2023 album Unity, and their curated events, including a two-night spectacle at the Hampton Coliseum this summer.

With both Ganja White Night and Tape B set to tour extensively over the coming months, Ganja Tape is bound to dominate bass music playlists and dance floors alike. Dubstep fans won’t want to miss this track as it gears up to make a late-season push for bass music song of the year.

Stream Ganja Tape now on all major platforms and catch Ganja White Night and Tape B performing it live as they continue their tour throughout 2024!