Childish Gambino is hitting the road once again with his New World Tour, spanning North America, Europe, and Australasia. Joining him on select dates are Amaarae and Willow. This marks Gambino’s return to touring since 2019 and comes hot on the heels of his latest release, Atavista, which he dubs as the polished iteration of his 2020 album, 3.15.20. Check out the tour dates below.

The last time Gambino graced the stage, he had just unleashed the groundbreaking single “This Is America” and his Summer Pack EP, following his 2016 album, “Awaken, My Love!” That year, he headlined Coachella and debuted Guava Island, his cinematic collaboration with Rihanna.

Since then, his presence has been felt mostly through screens. He wrapped up his acclaimed TV series Atlanta with a fourth season, dissected pop culture with the limited series Swarm, and revitalized the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith into a series where he stars alongside Maya Erskine. Additionally, he shifted gears on his upcoming Star Wars venture, Lando, transitioning it from a Disney+ series to a Lucasfilm movie.

In March 2020, Glover surprised fans by uploading an unfinished studio album to donaldgloverpresents.com, only to pull it down shortly after. It resurfaced on streaming platforms a week later under the title 3.15.20, and now it’s back in a refined form as Atavista. Alongside this announcement, Glover dropped a music video for “Little Foot Big Foot,” featuring Young Nudy.



Childish Gambino World Tour 2024

08-11 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center *

08-12 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

08-14 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum *

08-15 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *

08-17 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

08-18 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

08-20 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena *

08-21 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center *

08-23 Boston, MA – TD Garden *

08-24 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Arena *

08-26 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

08-27 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center *

08-29 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena *

08-30 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena *

09-01 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

09-02 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

09-04 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

09-05 Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena *

09-07 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *

09-08 Houston, TX – Toyota Center *

09-10 Austin, TX – Moody Center *

09-11 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center *

09-13 Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

09-14 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center *

09-16 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *

09-18 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

09-19 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena *

09-21 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center *

09-23 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena *

09-24 Portland, OR – Moda Center *

09-25 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

09-27 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome *

09-29 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place *

10-02 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

10-03 Chicago, IL – United Center *

10-31 Lyon, France – LDLC Arena #

11-02 Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum #

11-04 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena #

11-06 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena #

11-08 Oslo, Norway – Oslo Spektrum #

11-10 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena #

11-12 Prague, Czechia – O2 Arena #

11-13 Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena #

11-19 Paris, France – Accor Arena #

11-21 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle #

11-23 Brussels, Belgium – ING Arena #

11-24 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome #

11-26 Manchester, England – AO Arena #

11-28 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro #

11-30 London, England – The O2 #

12-01 London, England – The O2 #

12-03 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena #

12-05 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena #

01-28 Auckland, New Zealand -Spark Arena #

02-01 Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre #

02-04 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena #

02-07 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena #

02-11 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena #

* with Willow

# with Amaarae