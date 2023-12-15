Gabry Ponte Drops Spotify Single ‘Losing You’ in Celebration of Spotify Wrapped 2023

Gabry Ponte reaffirms his status among the world’s most listened-to artists on Spotify this year, cementing his position at the summit of DJs and producers. Dedicated to Spotify Wrapped 2023, his new single “Losing You – Spotify single” celebrates one of pop’s most iconic songs, “Every Breath You Take” by The Police, released in 1983. Composed by Sting, the track remained at the top of the American charts for 8 weeks.

This single follows the club track ‘One By One’ and the dance-pop song ‘Easy On My Heart,’ released under Warner Music Italy. Gabry Ponte, with his chart-topping hits, has captured the hearts of generations, accumulating over 3 billion global streams, more than 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 2 diamond discs, 40 platinum records, and 22 gold records.

To mark his 25-year career milestone, Gabry Ponte is set to hold three unforgettable events: on January 27 at the Mediolanum Forum in Milan (sold out), on March 2 at the Pala Alpitour in Turin (sold out), on April 6 at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, and on June 15 at Rock In Roma. The artist will revisit his incredible journey through his most famous hits, featuring stage designs, special effects, and visuals never before seen by any Italian DJ.

Gabry Ponte officially began his career in 1998 by producing “Blue (da ba dee),” the debut single with Eiffel 65. The track skyrocketed globally, selling over 8 million copies, followed by the album “Europop,” which sold an additional 4 million copies. In 2000, he won the European Music Awards as the “Best Italian Artist in the World.” Simultaneously, he started his solo career, with his initial singles and remixes quickly climbing European charts.

In the summer of 2019, he co-produced the European hit “Monster” with the young Austrian producer LUM!X. His hit “Thunder” with LUM!X and Prezioso topped charts in Italy and internationally, with over 436 million streams on Spotify and 150 million views on YouTube. In June 2022, Gabry Ponte released the single with LUM!X feat. Daddy DJ, “We Could Be Together,” certified gold.

With a constant evolution in pursuit of innovative sounds, Gabry Ponte, with over 4 million followers across digital platforms, continues to be a top-ranked DJ globally. In the first nine months of 2023, he performed 70 times in six countries, entertaining over 400,000 people. His journey continues, ready to ignite the world’s best dancefloors with innovative sounds. 2023 also marks Gabry’s debut at the Tomorrowland Festival, adding another milestone to his spectacular career.