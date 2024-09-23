Future’s “Mixtape Pluto” Set to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Future’s latest release, “Mixtape Pluto,” is on track to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking yet another milestone for the Atlanta rapper. According to projections from HITS Daily Double, the album is expected to move between 120,000 to 135,000 equivalent album units in its first week. If these numbers hold, “Mixtape Pluto” will become Future’s eighth chart-topping release, solidifying his status as one of the most dominant forces in hip hop.

This release follows Future’s previous two collaborative albums with Metro Boomin, which both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts earlier this year. With the success of “We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust You,” Future tied Eminem for 10 No. 1s on the Billboard 200. “Mixtape Pluto” comes as his first solo project of 2024, and features heavy-hitting production from Southside, Wheezy, London On Da Track, and more.

Notably, “Mixtape Pluto” contains 17 tracks and zero guest features, showcasing Future’s lyrical prowess and signature style. The project arrives just in time to compete with new releases from Katy Perry and Lil Tecca, but it seems poised to claim the top spot on the charts.

In addition to celebrating this release, Future also paid tribute to his late cousin and Organized Noize founder, Rico Wade, who passed away earlier this year. “Rico Wade, you already know what u mean to me!” Future tweeted, honoring his cousin’s legacy. The album artwork for “Mixtape Pluto” even includes a nod to Wade’s former home, further cementing the personal significance of this project for Future.

With Mixtape Pluto heading for the Billboard No. 1 position, Future continues to cement his legacy as one of hip-hop’s greatest.