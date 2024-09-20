Future’s “Mixtape Pluto”: A Stellar Solo Return in 2024

After a groundbreaking year with two collaborative albums alongside Metro Boomin, Future is back with his first solo project of 2024, Mixtape Pluto. Released on Friday (Sept. 20) via Freebandz and Epic Records, this 17-track album is his latest triumph following a series of chart-topping hits. The album features much-anticipated songs like “Too Fast” and “Lil Demon,” both teased earlier this year, along with the track “South of France,” which stirred excitement after being previewed by Travis Scott. However, Scott remains uncredited as a featured artist.

Fans of the Atlanta rap icon will be thrilled to hear Mixtape Pluto, marking Future’s third project of 2024. It follows his two hit collaborative albums with Metro Boomin—We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You—both of which dominated the Billboard 200 charts. Their joint tour, We Trust You 2024, concluded successfully on September 9th, with Future expressing his gratitude to fans on social media.

This release is particularly notable as it’s Future’s first solo project since 2022’s Grammy-nominated I Never Liked You, which also reigned supreme on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. Moreover, Mixtape Pluto is Future’s first solo mixtape since 2016’s Purple Reign, offering fans a long-awaited return to his roots in solo artistry.

With production by 808 Mafia’s Southside and Wheezy, this album solidifies Future’s dominance in the hip-hop landscape for yet another year. Be sure to stream Mixtape Pluto and witness the evolution of one of rap’s most influential voices.