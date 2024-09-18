Future Unveils Feature-Free Pluto Mixtape Tracklist

Just days before its official release on September 20, Future has revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated Mixtape Pluto. The 17-track project, released via Instagram, appears to be a feature-free affair—leaving fans buzzing with excitement and speculation.

Though the tracklist currently shows no featured artists, Future has been known to keep collaborations hidden until the project drops. This time around, fans are eagerly hoping for appearances from Travis Scott, as well as rumored features from Playboi Carti on “Really I’m Trim” and Baby Keem on other tracks. Despite the secrecy, Future’s previous featureless tapes, like 56 Nights and Purple Reign, have proven to be massive successes, which has some fans perfectly content with a solo project.

The mixtape cover art features Dungeon Family house bathed in purple light—a nod to Future’s iconic use of purple drank imagery, adding to the mystique surrounding the release.

- Advertisement -

Whether or not any surprise collaborations will surface, Mixtape Pluto is shaping up to be a bold addition to Future’s legacy, showcasing the rapper’s ability to carry a project without relying on guest appearances.

Pluto Mixtape Tracklist:

01. Teflon Don

02. Lil Demon

03. Ski

04. Ready To Cook Up

05. Plutoski

06. Too Fast

07. Ocean

08. Press The Button

09. MJ

10. Brazzier

11. South of France

12. Surfing A Tsunami

13. Made My Hoe Faint

14. Told My

15. Oath

16. Lost My Dog

17. Aye Say Gang

As the countdown to Friday, September 20 continues, fans are eager to see if Pluto will indeed feature hidden contributions or if it will join the ranks of Future’s standout solo projects.