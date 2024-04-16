Future, Metro Boomin and The Weeknd Unveil “We Still Don’t Trust You” New Music Video

Future and Metro Boomin have presented their first music video from “WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU“. The duo chose the artist of the song, The Weeknd, as well as Winnie Harlow to present the music video for the titular track of the project.

“Bro, let’s get out of here,” Winnie Harlow says at the opening of the video.

The title card “WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU” from the album trailer appears on screen, followed by a collection of additional black-and-white infrared shots of Harlow and the three artists in the song.

The first artwork of the album, “We Still Don’t Trust You,” is the first of a series of collaborations by The Weeknd on the project with a double disc. He also appears on “All to Myself” and “Always Be My Fault,” with other artists such as A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, and J. Cole.