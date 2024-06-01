Greek Edition

Fred Again.. Drops New Single “Places To Be” Featuring Anderson .Paak and Chika

Co-Produced by Skrillex and Boo, "Places To Be" Blends Dance, Funk, and Romantic Summer Vibes

English producer and singer Fred Again.. has unveiled his latest single, “Places To Be,” featuring the talents of Anderson .Paak and Chika. The track, co-produced by Fred Again.. alongside Skrillex and Boo, delivers a fusion of dance and funky beats perfect for summer.

In “Places To Be,” Chika’s melodic lines, “Hello, I got places to be / Got me next to you, and you next to me,” complement Anderson .Paak’s lively verses, “Hello, I got places to be / Pretty, pretty, brown, round, got me weak in the knees / Slow up, your homie down, I’m re-adjusting my speed. I’ve been gone too long, baby doll, don’t leave.”

The track follows Fred Again..’s recent release “StayInIt” with Lil Yachty and Overmono. Anderson .Paak is also gearing up for the release of his NxWorries album, Why Lawd?, in collaboration with producer Knxwledge, set to drop on June 7.

“Places To Be” features vibrant synth melodies and a driving techno beat, blending seamlessly with the original elements to create an uplifting dance track. This release adds to Fred Again..’s growing list of hits, including his co-production on Romy’s solo single “Always Forever.” In the coming weeks, Fred Again.. is set to headline Bonnaroo, further solidifying his rising influence in the music scene.

