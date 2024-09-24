Franz Ferdinand Announces 2025 North American and European Tour in Support of The Human Fear

Franz Ferdinand is back with their first new album in seven years, The Human Fear, set to release on January 10, 2025. To support the highly anticipated album, the Scottish indie-rock band will embark on an extensive tour across North America and Europe. Kicking off on February 14 in Lisbon, Portugal, the tour will take them through Spain, Italy, Germany, France, England, and more before they head to North America, starting in Seattle on March 24. The tour concludes with back-to-back shows in Canada, ending in Toronto on April 15.
The Human Fear, Franz Ferdinand’s sixth album, explores the thrill and intensity of life’s dangers, continuing the band’s tradition of energetic and thought-provoking music. The album was produced by Mark Ralph, who previously worked with the band on Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, and is led by the single “Audacious,” which has already made waves with its music video.
Fans can purchase tickets starting this Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m. ET, with presales beginning tomorrow, September 25. Be sure to check out the full tour dates and get ready for an unforgettable musical journey with Franz Ferdinand in 2025.
Franz Ferdinand 2025 Tour Dates:
09-26 Strathpeffer, Scotland – Spa Pavilion
09-27 Stirling, Scotland – Albert Halls
09-28 Dumfries, Scotland – The Venue
10-03 Zapopan, Mexico – Estadio Tres de Marzo *
10-05 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol *
10-06 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol *
10-09 Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio Banorte *
10-10 Mexico City, Mexico – Fronton Mexico
10-12 Querétaro, Mexico – Festival Pulso
11-07 Lima, Peru – Explanada del Parque de la Exposición
11-09 Santiago, Chile – Fauna Primavera
11-11 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Obras
11-12 Montevideo, Uruguay – La Trastienda
11-14 São Paulo, Brazil – Tokio Marine Hall
11-16 Bogotá, Colombia – Gran Carpa
11-17 Medellín, Colombia – Orquideorama
02-14 Lisbon, Portugal – Aula Magna
02-15 A Coruña, Spain – Sala Pelícano
02-17 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
02-18 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
02-20 Milan, Italy – Fabrique
02-21 Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra
02-22 Munich, Germany – Muffathalle
02-24 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt
02-25 Warsaw, Poland – Progresja
02-27 Paris, France – La Cigale
02-28 Cologne, Germany – Die Kantine
03-01 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma
03-03 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
03-05 London, England – Shepherd’s Bush Empire
03-06 London, England – Shepherd’s Bush Empire
03-07 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowlands
03-24 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
03-25 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore
03-28 San Francisco, CA – Warfield
03-31 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
04-03 Kansas City, MO – Midland
04-04 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis
04-07 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
04-08 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
04-10 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
04-12 Boston, MA – Orpheum
04-14 Montreal, Quebec – M Telus
04-15 Toronto, Ontario – History