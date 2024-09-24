Franz Ferdinand Announces 2025 North American and European Tour in Support of The Human Fear

Franz Ferdinand is back with their first new album in seven years, The Human Fear, set to release on January 10, 2025. To support the highly anticipated album, the Scottish indie-rock band will embark on an extensive tour across North America and Europe. Kicking off on February 14 in Lisbon, Portugal, the tour will take them through Spain, Italy, Germany, France, England, and more before they head to North America, starting in Seattle on March 24. The tour concludes with back-to-back shows in Canada, ending in Toronto on April 15.

The Human Fear, Franz Ferdinand’s sixth album, explores the thrill and intensity of life’s dangers, continuing the band’s tradition of energetic and thought-provoking music. The album was produced by Mark Ralph, who previously worked with the band on Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, and is led by the single “Audacious,” which has already made waves with its music video.

Fans can purchase tickets starting this Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m. ET, with presales beginning tomorrow, September 25. Be sure to check out the full tour dates and get ready for an unforgettable musical journey with Franz Ferdinand in 2025.

- Advertisement -

Franz Ferdinand 2025 Tour Dates:

09-26 Strathpeffer, Scotland – Spa Pavilion

09-27 Stirling, Scotland – Albert Halls

09-28 Dumfries, Scotland – The Venue

10-03 Zapopan, Mexico – Estadio Tres de Marzo *

10-05 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol *

10-06 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol *

10-09 Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio Banorte *

10-10 Mexico City, Mexico – Fronton Mexico

10-12 Querétaro, Mexico – Festival Pulso

11-07 Lima, Peru – Explanada del Parque de la Exposición

11-09 Santiago, Chile – Fauna Primavera

11-11 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Obras

11-12 Montevideo, Uruguay – La Trastienda

11-14 São Paulo, Brazil – Tokio Marine Hall

11-16 Bogotá, Colombia – Gran Carpa

11-17 Medellín, Colombia – Orquideorama

02-14 Lisbon, Portugal – Aula Magna

02-15 A Coruña, Spain – Sala Pelícano

02-17 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

02-18 Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

02-20 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

02-21 Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra

02-22 Munich, Germany – Muffathalle

02-24 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

02-25 Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

02-27 Paris, France – La Cigale

02-28 Cologne, Germany – Die Kantine

03-01 Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

03-03 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

03-05 London, England – Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03-06 London, England – Shepherd’s Bush Empire

03-07 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowlands

03-24 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

03-25 Vancouver, British Columbia – Commodore

03-28 San Francisco, CA – Warfield

03-31 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

04-03 Kansas City, MO – Midland

04-04 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

04-07 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

04-08 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

04-10 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

04-12 Boston, MA – Orpheum

04-14 Montreal, Quebec – M Telus

04-15 Toronto, Ontario – History