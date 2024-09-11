Franz Ferdinand Returns with The Human Fear: First Album in 7 Years Set for 2025 Release

Franz Ferdinand is making their long-awaited comeback with their first studio album in seven years, The Human Fear, set to be released on January 10, 2025. The Scottish band has once again teamed up with producer Mark Ralph, known for his work on Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action, to deliver an album filled with bold energy and introspection. Recorded at AYR Studios in Scotland, The Human Fear explores the relationship between fear and being human, all while maintaining the signature sound fans have come to love.

Frontman Alex Kapranos described the new album as “one of the most life-affirming experiences” of his career. Kapranos explains, “Fear reminds you that you’re alive, and our responses to it define our humanity. This album is a collection of songs that explore the thrill of being human through fear.”

The lead single, “Audacious,” captures the essence of this theme with its defiant message. As Kapranos puts it, “It’s about having an audacious response when the fabric of existence feels like it’s coming undone. Being bold, defying fate, and saying, ‘Not today!’” Accompanied by an Andy Knowles–directed video, “Audacious” sets the tone for the album’s daring and fearless exploration of life’s darker moments.

The Human Fear also introduces new band members Audrey Tait (drums) and Dino Bardot (guitar), adding fresh dynamics to the band’s evolving sound. Songwriter Julian Corrie has joined forces with Kapranos and bassist Bob Hardy to craft the record’s compelling narratives.

Franz Ferdinand will embark on a European tour in early 2025 to support The Human Fear. Fans can expect an electrifying live show, highlighting both their classic hits and this bold new material.

The Human Fear:

1. Audacious

2. Everyday Dreamer

3. The Doctor

4. Hooked

5. Build It Up

6. Night Or Day

7. Tell Me I Should Stay

8. Cats

9. Black Eyelashes

10. Bar Lonely

11. The Birds

Franz Ferdinand’s upcoming UK/EU shows are as follows:

FEBRUARY 2025

14 Lisbon, Aula Magna

15 A Coruna, Sala Pelicano

17 Madrid, La Riviera

18 Barcelona, Razzmatazz

20 Milan, Fabrique

21 Zurich, X-Tra

22 Munich, Muffathalle

24 Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

25 Warsaw, Progresja

27 Paris, La Cigale

28 Cologne, Die Kantine

MARCH 2025

01 Antwerp, De Roma

03 Amsterdam, Paradiso

05 London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

07 Glasgow, Barrowland