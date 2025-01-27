Fortnite Item Shop Update: Serge Skin Bundle, Ice Spice, & Lewis Hamilton Return!

The Fortnite Item Shop has just been updated with an exciting new addition: the Serge skin bundle. This futuristic, rebellious look isn’t just a skin—it’s a full package. The bundle includes a sleek outfit, a matching pickaxe, and a wrap, all designed to help you stand out while dominating the island. Serge combines sharp, modern aesthetics with a bit of edge, making it perfect for those who want to make a statement in the lobby. Whether you’re dropping into Tilted Towers or grinding in Zero Build, Serge ensures you’re not just winning—you’re winning in style.

But that’s not all Epic has in store. Fan-favorites Ice Spice and Lewis Hamilton have made their return to the shop. Ice Spice’s frosty, signature aesthetic has been buzzing across social media, making her skin a must-have for anyone who missed it before. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton’s slick design is perfect for F1 fans or anyone who loves a bold, dynamic look. Both of these skins have been highly sought after, so now’s your chance to grab them before they rotate out again.

In addition to these high-profile items, two new shop sections have been introduced: “Get Your Kicks” and “Signature Style.” The “Get Your Kicks” section offers creative footwear and accessory combinations to spice up your look, while “Signature Style” is packed with skins and wraps that let you show off your personal flair. Fortnite’s dedication to customization shines through in these new sections, making it easier than ever to express yourself.

- Advertisement -

As always, remember to use a creator code before making your purchases. It’s a great way to support streamers and content creators at no extra cost to you. With the Serge bundle, returning fan favorites, and plenty of new personalization options, this update is a can’t-miss moment for Fortnite fans. Jump in, grab your loot, and make your mark on the island!

Now available in the Fortnite Shop: • New Serge skin and Bundle

• New Kicks drop

• Lewis Hamilton

• Ice Spice pic.twitter.com/C57fiKH0Gi — Bananik (@FNBRBananik) January 26, 2025