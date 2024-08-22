Flying Lotus Reveals Creation of Iconic iPhone Ringtones “Daybreak” and “Chalet”

Flying Lotus, the celebrated Los Angeles-based producer and Brainfeeder co-founder, recently unveiled a surprising secret about two popular iPhone ringtones. The artist, also known as Steven D. Bingley-Ellison, confirmed via social media that he is the creative mind behind the iPhone ringtones “Daybreak” and “Chalet,” which have been a part of Apple’s iOS since 2019.

The revelation came to light on August 21 after the release of an episode from the podcast “Twenty Thousand Hertz,” which discusses the origins of iconic sounds. Flying Lotus shared the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “Apple leaked it so I can say it. I wrote some ringtones that have been in ur iPhone since iOS 13.”

The Making of Iconic Ringtones

The ringtones “Daybreak” and “Chalet” have become ubiquitous for iPhone users, yet few knew of their origin until now. These sound bites, characterized by their atmospheric and ambient qualities, reflect the distinctive style that has made Flying Lotus a respected figure in the music industry. While the ringtones themselves are short, they encapsulate the artist’s ability to create compelling compositions within minimal timeframes.

Flying Lotus’ influence in the music world extends far beyond ringtones. Last week, he broke his musical silence with the release of “Garmonbozia,” a new single that references the eerie universe of Twin Peaks. This release marks his first new music since his 2022 double-single “The Room” / “You Don’t Know.”

His last full-length album, Flamagra, dropped in 2019, the same year that his ringtones debuted on iPhones worldwide. Flamagra was a critical success, known for its eclectic sound and collaborations with artists like Anderson .Paak, George Clinton, and Solange.

Apple and Music: A Complex Relationship

Apple’s collaboration with artists like Flying Lotus underscores its ongoing influence in shaping the auditory experience of its users. The tech giant’s involvement in the music industry has been both innovative and controversial. While ringtones like “Daybreak” and “Chalet” have enhanced the user experience, Apple has also faced backlash for its portrayal of music creation. Earlier this year, the company apologized for a controversial iPad Pro advertisement that showed musical instruments being crushed, which some critics, including actors Justine Bateman and Hugh Grant, described as “tone-deaf” and harmful to the arts.

Flying Lotus’ revelation about his contribution to iPhone ringtones adds another layer to his diverse career. It also highlights the often-overlooked artistry behind everyday sounds. As Flying Lotus continues to push boundaries with new music, his hidden contributions to the tech world remind us of the subtle ways in which art influences our daily lives.