Flying Lotus Drops Surprise EP Spirit Box: A Fusion of Supernatural and House Influences

Flying Lotus has delivered a surprise treat for his fans with the release of his latest EP, Spirit Box. This unexpected drop includes the already popular singles “Garmonbozia” and “Ingo Swann,” which have been building excitement with their unique mix of house beats and mystical undertones. Adding to the EP’s allure, Spirit Box also features standout collaborations with renowned artists Dawn Richard on the track “Let Me Cook” and Sid Sriram on “The Lost Girls.”

With Spirit Box, Flying Lotus explores new creative territory, taking inspiration from supernatural themes and elements that many consider underappreciated in modern music. This release follows his 2019 album Flamagra and is his latest venture into the realm of the surreal, a style fans have come to love through his previous work on projects like the anime Yasuke and his upcoming sci-fi horror film, Ash. This EP is a refreshing blend of the mystical and the modern, setting a new standard for electronic and house music.

Don’t miss this hypnotic journey from one of electronic music’s most innovative creators. Listen to Spirit Box now!

- Advertisement -