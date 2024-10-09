back to top
Greek Edition

Flying Lotus Teases New Album with Groovy Single “Ingo Swann”

The Grammy-winning artist drops an unexpected house music-inspired track, hinting at what’s next.

By fotismc
In
Dance / EDM

Flying Lotus has once again surprised fans with a fresh release, unveiling his new single, “Ingo Swann.” This groovy, house-influenced track marks the second teaser of what’s to come, following August’s “Garmonbozia.” Known for his experimental soundscapes, the LA-based producer steps into uncharted territory with “Ingo Swann,” delivering upbeat synth melodies and metallic hi-hats reminiscent of Balearic house music. Did someone mention Ibiza vibes?

At just over three minutes, “Ingo Swann” is a shimmering blend of warm synths and energetic percussion, showcasing FlyLo’s ability to evolve while staying true to his roots. The unexpected dance-driven approach has left fans speculating that this could signal a shift in sound on his forthcoming album, which the artist has confirmed is about 98% complete. “It is happening again,” Flying Lotus cryptically stated—leaving listeners eager for more.

Having made a name for himself with projects like Yasuke and Cosmogramma, Flying Lotus continues to push boundaries, blending genres in ways only he can. As we anticipate the next full-length release, “Ingo Swann” serves as a tantalizing glimpse of what might be in store. Be sure to stream the track on all major platforms and keep an eye out for more news on his nearly finished album.

