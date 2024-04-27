Fisherrr Remix: Cash Cobain, Bay Swag, and Ice Spice Heat Up NYC

Cash Cobain and Bay Swag, the dynamic duo from the heart of New York City, have joined forces with none other than Ice Spice, bringing a whole new vibe to their hit track “Fisherrr.” This highly-anticipated remix is set to dominate the airwaves and playlists all summer long!

Originally dropped in February, “Fisherrr” took the scene by storm, but now, with the addition of Ice Spice’s unique style and lyrical prowess, the track has been taken to a whole new level of fire. Cash Cobain himself declared it as “the song of the summer,” and we couldn’t agree more.

Ice Spice doesn’t hold back, delivering her signature attitude and undeniable talent with every verse. As she spits fire on the mic, you can feel the energy of the Bronx pulsating through every beat.

But that’s not all – alongside the release of the remix on Spotify and Apple Music, fans can also anticipate the drop of the accompanying music video. Directed by the visionary Kevin “KZA” Douglas, the video is a cinematic masterpiece largely set in a bustling Chinese restaurant, serving up visuals as fresh as the track itself.

So, get ready to turn up the volume and vibe out to the hottest collaboration straight out of NYC.