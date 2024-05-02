FISHER & Vintage Culture at Hï Ibiza

Hï Ibiza’s powerhouse Wednesday residents FISHER and Vintage Culture are back this summer with another masterfully curated season of guests at the World’s No. 1 Club. Grammy-nominated FISHER returns to the Theatre alongside top-tier guests from across the electronic spectrum on Wednesdays from 5 June – 2 Oct, while Brazil’s most famous house export Vintage Culture headlines the Club Room.

FISHER has remained one of the most prominent names in dance music since his unthinkably huge hit ‘Losing It’ propelled him onto the world stage. His sound traverses a wide spectrum of styles from deep to vocal, jacking to tech, and that is reflected in the tastefully eclectic mix of names who will join him each week at Hï Ibiza this summer.

Amongst the many highlights are tech house titans Andrea Oliva & Nic Fanciulli, the maximal house sounds of British artists Chris Lake and Cloonee, underground grooves from house and techno party starters DJ Boring b2b Sally C, and dance music legend and big beat creator Fatboy Slim. Get ready for the awe-inspiring melodics of Italian pair Fideles, bumping grooves from Dutchman Franky Rizardo, raw and direct house from Chicago originator Green Velvet, and melodic techno from Kevin De Vries and Loco Dice. There’s a special house set from cult Berlin dancer and DJ Patrick Mason, a coming together of bass, house and techno from Skream b2b Salute, world-beating tech house from Solardo, and direct action from TSHA. All this, plus Airrica, Alec Monopoly, Alex Kennon, Arielle Free, Honeyluv, Joshwa, Kitty Amor, Little Fritter, Marco Lys, Prunk, Sarah Story, Sosa and SYREETA will all be joining the Australian superstar DJ this season.

When FISHER takes a short mid-season paternity break, fellow Hï Ibiza resident Patrick Topping will take on Wednesdays from 19 June to 10 July, bringing his superb Trick event series to the Theatre for four explosive Wednesday nights. The UK tastemaker has been delivering high-octane house, techno and beyond every Monday in his Club Room residency, so expect more incredible special guests and Trick favourites to join Patrick in the booth at these special Theatre takeovers.

Vintage Culture will continue his vital Club Room residency on Wednesdays at Hï Ibiza. The Brazilian hit-maker is responsible for an unprecedented number of essential house tracks, both as a solo artist and in collaboration with some of the biggest names in the scene. He brings rolling bass, rich melody and plenty of feel-good factor to his sets, as will all of the high profile guests who join him this summer.

They include rising progressive house talent Adam Sellouk, the melodic mastery of Agents of Time, fresh tech house from Ibiza favourites Andrea Oliva b2b Arodes, darker sounds from Brazil’s Anna, and classically informed house music from US pioneer Dennis Ferrer. Watch out for eclectic and bass driven selections from Eats Everything b2b Dan Shake, indie-tinged dance from Elderbrook, the cultured depths of Francis Mercier, soulful influences from Honeyluv, serene techno soundscapes from Joris Voorn and Kölsch, melodic prog from Korolova, the fresh club anthems of hit-maker Mau P, and emerging Brazilian innovator Maz. Also playing will be Antdot, Armonica, Blancah, Classmatic, Doozie, Doozie, Eli Iwasa, Eynka, Franky Rizardo, Giu, Jessica Brankka, Kitty Amor, Meca, Mila Journée, Miss Monique, Rafael Cerato, Sarah Story, Solardo, Viot, Vivi Santana and Volaris.

Wednesdays once again become unmissable with this influential pair at the helm of Hï Ibiza’s unique multi-room experience. It’s a place where musical adventures await around each corner and cutting-edge production heightens each party to all new levels of escapist excellence. To book tickets visit hiibiza.com.

HÏ IBIZA 2024 – KEY DATES & RESIDENCIES

Saturday 27 Apr: Hï Ibiza Opening Party

Mondays 24 Jun – 9 Sep: Eric Prydz presents [CELL] | Patrick Topping

Tuesdays 18 Jun – 24 Sep: The Martinez Brothers | Paco Osuna Presents Now Here

Wednesdays 5 Jun – 25 Sep: FISHER | Vintage Culture

Thursdays 27 Jun – 22 Aug: Tale Of Us Present Afterlife

Fridays 7 Jun – 4 Oct David Guetta Presents Future Rave | Meduza & James Hype

Saturdays 18 May – 5 Oct: Black Coffee | Damian Lazarus

Sundays 5 May – 6 Oct: Glitterbox

20 Jun + 12 Sep: Zamna Festival at Hï Ibiza

Saturday 12 Oct: Hï Ibiza Closing Party with Keinemusik