Festival in Flames: Upcoming Documentary About the Supernova Sukkot Gathering Tragedy

- Advertisement -

On October 7, 2023, Israel and Hamas found themselves engaged in a new wave of conflict following an unexpected offensive by Hamas. The Gaza Strip, under Hamas’s control since 2006, witnessed the launch of approximately 3,000 missiles into Israel, accompanied by the entry of 2,500 armed personnel into Israeli territory. While clashes between Israel and Hamas had occurred intermittently in Gaza since 2006, the scale of this recent offensive prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to officially declare war on Hamas. Regrettably, both sides in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict have committed grievous acts against each other, with one such tragedy being the loss of over 270 festivalgoers during the Supernova Sukkot Gathering, a trance music festival celebrating the Jewish holiday of Sukkot and resembling the Israeli edition of the Brazilian trance festival, Universo Parallelo.

The heart-wrenching events at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering will be the focus of an upcoming documentary.

In a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Israeli production company Sipur has partnered with Israeli broadcasters HOT 8 and HSCC to shed light on the attack at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering, which played a role in triggering the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. This assault on the festival was part of the broader incursion into Israeli territory, resulting in the loss of more than 1,300 lives and the abduction of over 200 civilians and soldiers. The documentary will incorporate exclusive footage from attendees and key figures who were present at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering, offering an extensive look into the festival before, during, and after the tragic incident.

The documentary will also feature interviews with investigators, soldiers, and journalists who were at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering, as well as previously unreleased video clips from festivalgoers and participants who bore witness to the unfolding tragedy.

Statement from the organizers of the Supernova Sukkot Gathering in the aftermath of the massacre.

Following the horrific events, the organizers and producers of the Supernova Sukkot Gathering, known as the TRIBE of NOVA, released their first statement in Hebrew on Facebook.

“To our beloved TRIBE of NOVA, first and foremost, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all the families, friends, partners, and couples who have suffered the loss of their loved ones or been impacted by the tragic events that unfolded following that magical night, which turned into a heartbreaking morning.”

Yariv Mozer, the documentary’s director, shares his perspective on the festival events.

“I have witnessed many things in my life. I’ve lived through wars, fought in wars, and even filmed during conflicts. However, nothing could have prepared me for the shocking images I encountered amidst the aftermath of the massacre at the NOVA music festival. I view it as my duty as a documentary filmmaker to bring to light the testimonies and horrifying accounts of the survivors of this tragedy. Young women and men whose only “fault” was their passion for music and their desire to celebrate freedom, love, and spirit.”