Multi-genre producer WHIPPED CREAM sets the dance floor ablaze once again with her newest single, “still?“, now available on Monstercat Uncaged.

From commanding stages at renowned festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and ULTRA, to gracing the cover of DJ Mag and earning a coveted spot on Spotify’s Billboard in Toronto, WHIPPED CREAM has solidified her status as one of the industry’s most sought-after talents.

Diving deep into her emotional reservoir, WHIPPED CREAM’s latest offering delves into the universal themes of longing and connection, exploring the lingering sentiments that often follow a breakup. Through “still?“, she artfully captures the essence of introspection, pondering whether her former flame shares in the same contemplations.

But amidst the melancholy, WHIPPED CREAM infuses the track with an uplifting energy, symbolizing personal growth and resilience. Originally conceived as a heartfelt piano and vocal piece, “still?” metamorphoses into a dynamic dance anthem, blending raw emotion with infectious house beats and pulsating electronic pulses.

Reflecting on her creative process, WHIPPED CREAM shares, “‘still?’ is about that feeling when you’re thinking about someone and wondering if they are thinking about you too. What first started as just a song with piano and vocal, ended up in the dance world mixing melancholic raw sounds with a positive juxtaposition of electronic dance energy”.

Catch WHIPPED CREAM live as she takes the stage at Temple in Denver on April 5th and electrifies Bass Camp Festival in Reno this July. Stay tuned for more music releases and show announcements from this rising star!