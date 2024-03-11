Exciting Remix Package Alert! PLS&TY Unveils Diverse Reworks for “3 Days, 2 Nights” Album

American producer PLS&TY, renowned for his massive “3 Days, 2 Nights” Album release in summer 2023, is back with a bang! This time, he’s presenting an electrifying remix package of the project, featuring over 10 new interpretations from a stellar lineup of talented artists.

Diving into the remix roster, fans can anticipate fresh takes from the likes of Orjan Nilsen, Oliverse, Oliver Nelson, Taiki Nulight, Alex Adair, Cat Dealers, iceturn, LUX ARMADA, Local Singles, Morgin Madison, and Mac Yellek. Each artist brings their unique flair, offering a diverse range of sounds and styles that span the spectrum of dance music.

From Orjan Nilsen’s progressive-trance rendition of “New Color” to Taiki Nulight’s disco-infused vibes on “Party in My Head,” there’s something for every dancefloor enthusiast. Local Singles treats listeners to dreamy AM remixes and upbeat tech-house PM remixes of “Upside,” while LUX ARMADA delivers hard-hitting trap and grime vibes with their interpretation of “Yours.”

No matter what mood you’re in, this remix package promises to deliver an exhilarating auditory experience. And that’s not all—PLS&TY has recently launched his own radio show, “Proper Manners,” on Insomniac Radio. Be sure to tune in for exclusive previews and hot remixes from this stellar lineup!

Get ready to groove as PLS&TY and his talented collaborators redefine the soundscape with their innovative remixes. Stay tuned for more updates and let the music take you on a journey like never before!