Ethel Cain’s “Punish”: A Haunting Prelude to Her 2024 Album Perverts

Ethel Cain has unleashed “Punish,” the powerful lead single from her upcoming 2024 album, Perverts. This haunting track, accompanied by an evocative black-and-white music video, sets the stage for Cain’s exploration of shame, redemption, and the depths of the human psyche. Co-directed with filmmaker Silken Weinberg, the video captures Cain’s unique aesthetic, blending stark landscapes and intimate close-ups, enhancing the song’s emotional intensity.

Recorded between Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, and Tallahassee, Florida, the album promises a bold, introspective journey that expands on Cain’s earlier work while delving into even darker emotional and thematic territories. Cain, who has crafted her unique sonic world with full creative control, described Perverts as a 90-minute immersive experience. This work follows her acclaimed 2022 release, Preacher’s Daughter, yet, as Cain herself notes, her latest project defies conventional formats, presenting as an “extended play” despite its sprawling length.

In her words, Cain reflects on how shame, self-reckoning, and spiritual conflict weave through Perverts, “I wonder how deep shame can run, and how unforgivable an act could be that I may still justify it in some bent way to make carrying it more bearable.” This meditation on guilt and self-justification shapes the narrative of Perverts, inviting listeners into Cain’s shadowy, introspective universe.

- Advertisement -

For fans eager to unravel the layers of Cain’s artistry, “Punish” offers a tantalizing preview of what’s to come. With its raw lyrics, intense visuals, and Cain’s signature dark sound, Perverts is shaping up to be a profound exploration of human emotion and resilience.