Eric Prydz Announces Stellar Line-Up for [CELL] Residency at Hï Ibiza

Eric Prydz has unveiled the complete line-up for his innovative [CELL] residency at Hï Ibiza, set to redefine the island’s nightlife scene. Running every Monday from June 24 to September 9, the residency promises an unparalleled audio-visual experience featuring a roster of top-tier electronic artists.

Prydz, renowned for his groundbreaking HOLO shows, brings a new immersive concept, [CELL], to the world’s No.1 club, Hï Ibiza. This 12-week residency will showcase an epic soundtrack and spectacular stage production, setting a new benchmark for nightlife innovation.

Joining Prydz are a host of esteemed artists, including techno titan Adam Beyer, who will perform six special shows. The line-up also features Ukrainian producer 8Kays, acid and techno specialist Airrica, Italian sensation Anfisa Letyago, and Brazil’s techno legend DJ Anna. Other notable performers include Pryda Recordings star Cristoph, Beatport chart-topper Eli Brown, and melodic house master Kölsch.

- Advertisement -

The residency will also see performances from a diverse mix of artists such as J Ribbon, Kevin de Vries, Lanna, Layla Benitez, and Miss Monique, ensuring a rich blend of electronic music styles throughout the summer.

Complementing Prydz’s main stage spectacle, Patrick Topping will electrify the Club Room with his high-energy tech house sound. Topping will be joined by an impressive array of underground stars, including Alan Fitzpatrick, Danny Bond, DJ BORING, TSHA, Elkka, Ewan McVicar, Fka.m4a, Florentia, Hannah Laing, John Summit, Korolova, La La, LF System, Man Power, Melle Brown, Mha Iri, Paige Tomlinson, and Shaded.

Hï Ibiza, known for its pioneering technology and cutting-edge production, provides the perfect backdrop for Prydz’s ambitious audio-visual experiments. As the top-rated club by DJ Mag for three consecutive years, Hï Ibiza continues to lead the way in immersive and innovative club experiences.

Don’t miss out on this avant-garde electronic music journey every Monday at Hï Ibiza. Book your tickets now at hiibiza.com and prepare for a summer of unforgettable nights.