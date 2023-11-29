Epic Sonic Journeys: André 3000’s Record-Breaking Odyssey on the Billboard Hot 100

André 3000 has set a new record with the longest song to ever chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Following the release of his latest flute music album, ‘New Blue Sun,’ the opening track, titled ‘I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a “Rap” Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time,’ entered the Billboard Hot 100 at position 90. This track spans an impressive 12 minutes and 20 seconds, making it the lengthiest song ever to make its debut on the Hot 100 charts.

Previously, the record was held by Tool, whose 10-minute and 21-second track, ‘Fear Inoculum,’ released in August 2019, debuted on the Hot 100 charts at number 93. This surpassed the previous record held by David Bowie’s nearly 10-minute song, ‘Blackstar.’

However, the title for the lengthiest song to top the Billboard Hot 100 still belongs to Taylor Swift. In 2021, Swift released ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),’ securing the top spot for the longest song ever to lead the Hot 100 charts.