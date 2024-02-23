Enrique Iglesias and Miranda Lambert Collaborate on Country Hit ‘Space in My Heart’

Enrique Iglesias revisits his 2022 single “Espacio en tu Corazón,” but this time he releases it in English as a duet with Miranda Lambert. On February 22nd, the Spanish star welcomed the singer into his pop world with “Space in My Heart,” envisioning the two musicians singing about a future love.

The song is an English representation of Iglesias’ ballad from two years ago. The Spanish version had Iglesias singing about a love that slipped away. The single is set to be featured on Iglesias’ upcoming album “Final (Vol.2),” which is expected to be his last album. He told Today in November that the album was “completely done” and that he had been working on the project for “quite a few years.” “And for me, it’s always been like I said, my last album… that’s it,” he said on Today. “I don’t think — no, I know, I won’t be doing any more albums.”

“Space in My Heart” follows Iglesias’ collaboration with Yotuel on “Fría,” which was released last month. Last year, he collaborated with María Becerra on “Así Es La Vida.” Iglesias released the first part of “Final” in 2021, featuring some of his more recent hits like “El Baño” with Bad Bunny, “Subeme La Radio” with Zion and Lennox, and “Duele El Corazón” with Wisin.