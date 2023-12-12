End Of The Beginning: Unveiling Sevenn’s Dark Techno Odyssey

California-based artist Sevenn makes his debut on Future House Music with his new dose of underground sounds “End Of The Beginning,” a dark and melodic techno gem with poignant meaning. Opening with glimmering melodies, Sevenn layers in a driving, undulating bassline and umbrous synths to give both an ethereal and dark feeling to the track. The otherworldly vocals in “End Of The Beginning” add to the sonic tone, at times looped to represent the life-death-life circle that Sevenn was so inspired by when creating the track. By the time you finish listening, you’ll be wondering if the beginning is the end or if the end is the beginning. It follows his recent collaborations with Silver Panda, ASHER SWISSA, Goom Gum, Laidback Luke, and more. Read on for more behind Sevenn’s inspiration for this progressive techno masterpiece.

“The ‘End Of The Beginning’ I wrote while at my mom’s house on the central coast of California, I had set my laptop and studio outside to watch the moonrise. I had been dealing with the thought of death and life, and the cycle, the ouroboros, and the song stemmed from there. It’s about the intensity of the never-ending cycle, the dragon eating its own tail, and out of death comes life. Something about that moonrise in the cold left a mark.” – Sevenn

American artist/producer Kevin Brauer exploded on the international electronic music scene under the artist name Sevenn. His first release, “Colors of the Rainbow,” was an instant hit with millions of plays. It was followed by his hit “BYOB,” a remix of System of a Down’s track, which gained over 60M plays virtually overnight, leading to an influx of bookings and tours all around the world for club and festival performances. Shortly after, the massive collaboration with Tïësto entitled “BOOM” debuted on Ultra Music Festival’s Miami mainstage with the Dutch legend himself. The “BOOM” remix with Gucci Mane hit #14 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic charts, amassing 800M streams and counting. Recent releases include an official remix of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” as well as “Pum Pum” with Showtek, “Chupa” with Blasterjaxx, and “Angles” with Jonas Blue, each of which rack up millions of plays each week, aside from serial solo hits released with Selected, Armada, and Spinnin’ Records. In 2021, Sevenn debuted a new signature style he calls Hybrid Techno through a 4-track EP, which immediately hit the Top 100 Apple Music charts, releasing many more in this style in 2022. Sevenn makes regular appearances at some of the world’s most celebrated festivals, such as Tomorrowland Belgium, Lollapalooza, and Creamfields, and was the only artist invited to open for Guns n’ Roses during their South America 2022 tour. Now in 2023, with support from the giants “Tale Of Us” on his new track “Deep Space,” Sevenn is set to reach the highest levels of global success as an artist and producer.