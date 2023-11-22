Eminem Sparks Excitement with Cryptic Fortnite Collaboration Tease

Eminem, the legendary rapper, has set the internet abuzz with hints of a potential collaboration with the immensely popular video game, Fortnite.

Taking to social media on the evening of November 21, the artist dropped a cryptic caption that read: “calling all grandmas 12.2“, indicating that something noteworthy is on the horizon for December 2.

In the accompanying video, Eminem prominently features a verse from his 2020 track ‘Tone Deaf‘, concluding with the intriguing line: “At the crib playin’ Fortnite with your grandma“. The connection between Eminem’s teaser and the verse fuels speculation about an exciting collaboration with the Epic Games battle royale sensation.

🛰 calling all grandmas 12.2 pic.twitter.com/5WhalpnOEW — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) November 21, 2023

Adding to the anticipation, Fortnite itself has confirmed its upcoming “Big Bang” event scheduled for December 2, aligning seamlessly with Eminem’s teaser. The game’s announcement hints at an “unforgettable event” with a “memorable reveal toward the end,” setting the stage for a potentially groundbreaking collaboration that could bridge the worlds of music and gaming. Fans are eagerly awaiting the promised spectacle, anticipating a fusion of Eminem’s lyrical prowess with the immersive universe of Fortnite.

Eminem will be the latest musician to team up with Fortnite, following in the footsteps of Marshmello, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and more.