Eminem Announces New Album ‘The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)’

Fresh off his NFL Draft cameo, Eminem drops a bombshell: “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)” hits this summer! 🔥

A chilling trailer teases the demise of Slim Shady, with a true crime reporter delving into the twisted world of Eminem’s alter ego. Joined by none other than 50 Cent, the duo hint at the dark forces that led to Slim’s downfall.

For over two decades, Slim Shady has been Eminem’s voice of chaos, but now it seems his time has come. Are you ready to uncover the truth behind the legend? Stay tuned as Eminem unravels the mystery.

- Advertisement -

Just like his last smash hit album, “Music to Be Murdered By,” this one promises to shake up the charts and redefine the game. Don’t miss the moment when Eminem’s alter ego takes his final bow. 💥

Meanwhile, the pre-save of the album is available on Eminem’s official website.