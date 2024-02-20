Duck Sauce Unleashes Double Delight: ‘Clap Your Feet / 2 Da Face’

Armand Van Helden and A-Trak, the dynamic duo behind Duck Sauce, are back with a bang as they unleash their latest two-track package, ‘Clap Your Feet / 2 Da Face‘. Following their chart-topping success with previous singles and their multi-single deal with D4 D4NCE, the Grammy-nominated pair continue to captivate audiences with their unmistakable and quirky club sound.

‘Clap Your Feet‘ kicks off the party with a blast of 90s nostalgia, featuring animated vocals from Chicago’s underground house sensation Fuzzy Cufflinxxx. The track delivers infectious energy and relentless high-octane breakdowns that are sure to get dance floors pulsating with euphoria.

On the flip side, ‘2 Da Face‘ brings underground power to the forefront with its syncopated rhythms and irresistible groove. Designed to ignite dance floors globally, this track showcases Duck Sauce’s mastery of impeccable house production and their knack for crafting tunes that demand to be danced to.

- Advertisement -

This latest release builds upon Duck Sauce’s storied history, which began with the viral sensation ‘Barbra Streisand’ in 2010 and continued with the acclaimed ‘Mesmerize’ single in 2020. Since then, the duo has been on a creative roll, delighting fans with collaborations like the ‘Put The Sauce On It’ EP and the infectious ‘LALALA’ single.

Individually, Armand Van Helden and A-Trak have also been making waves in the music scene. Van Helden celebrated the 25th anniversary of his classic single ‘You Don’t Know Me’ with a new release, ‘I Won’t Stop’, while A-Trak showcased his remixing prowess on Defected’s ‘House Masters Remixes’ series.

With ‘Clap Your Feet / 2 Da Face’, Duck Sauce reaffirms their status as trailblazers in the world of electronic music, delivering yet another dose of infectious beats and boundless creativity. Dive into the infectious sounds of Duck Sauce and get ready to dance the night away!