London is set to witness an electrifying spectacle as Dua Lipa, the powerhouse pop sensation, graces the legendary Royal Albert Hall stage on October 17th this year!

Fresh off the heels of her upcoming album ‘Radical Optimism’ release and a headline performance at Glastonbury 2024, Dua Lipa is gearing up to deliver a performance that promises to be nothing short of iconic.

In her recent social media announcement, the ‘Training Season’ singer expressed her exhilaration about returning to her hometown for this special one-off show. Sharing her anticipation, she exclaimed, “HOMETOWN!! So excited to announce I’ll be doing a show at The Royal Albert Hall on October 17th this year.”

For fans eagerly awaiting the chance to experience Dua Lipa’s unparalleled stage presence and the magic of her new tracks live, mark your calendars! General sale tickets for this unmissable event will be available starting Friday, April 12 at 10am GMT. But wait, there’s more! Fans can secure their spot even earlier by pre-ordering Dua Lipa’s upcoming album, granting them exclusive pre-sale access on April 10.

This is your chance to be a part of a night filled with unforgettable melodies, infectious beats, and Dua Lipa’s undeniable star power. Don’t miss out on securing your spot at one of the most anticipated musical events of the year! Get ready to experience ‘Radical Optimism’ in its full glory at the Royal Albert Hall. See you there!