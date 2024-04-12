Dua Lipa Shares New Dance Song “Illusions” # Listen

Dua Lipa‘s latest release, “Illusion,” heralds the arrival of her much-anticipated album, Radical Optimism. Building on the success of her previous hits like “Houdini” and “Training Season,” Lipa’s newest track offers a vibrant blend of psychedelic pop and UK rave culture influences.

Co-written with a talented team including Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Kevin Parker, “Illusion” showcases Lipa’s prowess as both a singer and a songwriter. The song’s energetic beats and colorful melodies are perfectly complemented by Tanu Muino’s visually stunning music video, shot in Barcelona’s iconic Piscina Municipal de Montjuïc.

In the video, Lipa dazzles as she performs amidst a backdrop of dancers, high divers, and synchronized swimmers, evoking a sense of euphoria and excitement. The setting, reminiscent of Kylie Minogue’s iconic “Slow” video shoot from 2003, adds an extra layer of nostalgia and glamour to the production.

With “Illusion,” Lipa invites listeners to immerse themselves in a world of vibrant sounds and captivating visuals, all while delivering a message of empowerment and self-awareness. As she sings, “It’s about knowing what you’re getting yourself into, but staying for the hell of it. The joke’s on them, it’s the fun of playing someone at their own game because ultimately you won’t fall for an illusion.”

As the release date for Radical Optimism approaches (out May 3), anticipation continues to build for what promises to be another stellar album from Dua Lipa. Get ready to embark on a musical journey filled with energy, excitement, and of course, radical optimism.