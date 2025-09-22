Dua Lipa Brings Out Nile Rodgers for Chic’s “Le Freak” at MSG

Dua Lipa Stuns Madison Square Garden With Nile Rodgers on Chic’s “Le Freak”

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism World Tour continues to deliver unforgettable moments, and New York City just witnessed one of the biggest yet. On Saturday night (Sept. 20), the pop superstar brought out legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers for a surprise performance of Chic’s disco anthem “Le Freak” during her third of four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.

A Disco Surprise at “The World’s Most Famous Arena”

Fans erupted as Rodgers, co-founder of Chic and one of pop music’s most influential producers, joined Lipa onstage to strum the iconic riffs of the 1978 classic. The collaboration marked a high point in Lipa’s ongoing tour tradition of performing locally inspired covers at every stop.

Lipa had already thrilled New York audiences earlier in the week with her versions of Alicia Keys’ “No One” and Blondie’s punk-pop staple “One Way or Another.” But bringing out Rodgers—who helped shape the sound of modern pop and dance music—took her MSG residency to a whole new level.

A Tradition of Local Covers

The Radical Optimism Tour has become known not just for its futuristic visuals and Lipa’s magnetic stage presence, but also for her carefully chosen regional tributes.

This global playlist not only pays homage to local music heroes but also cements Lipa’s ability to connect with fans city by city.

Nile Rodgers: A Perfect Guest

Nile Rodgers’ presence at MSG was more than a cameo. As the architect of Chic’s hits and producer for stars like Madonna, David Bowie, and Daft Punk, Rodgers represents the very lineage of disco and dance that Lipa draws from in her own work. Their joint performance of “Le Freak” bridged generations of dance-pop and underscored Lipa’s role as one of today’s leading torchbearers of the genre.

What’s Next on Tour

Lipa wraps up her four-night stand at Madison Square Garden on Sunday before heading to Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. From there, she’ll continue across South America and Mexico, bringing Radical Optimism to fans worldwide.

The tour supports her third studio album, Radical Optimism, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year. With hits like “Houdini”—a 17-week No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart—the album solidified Lipa’s evolution into a global pop powerhouse.

Conclusion

Whether she’s honoring local legends, teaming up with music icons, or delivering her own chart-topping anthems, Dua Lipa has made the Radical Optimism Tour one of the most exciting live spectacles of 2024. Nile Rodgers’ surprise appearance at MSG wasn’t just a concert highlight—it was a celebration of disco, pop, and New York’s enduring musical spirit.

FAQ

1. Who did Dua Lipa bring out at Madison Square Garden?

She surprised fans by performing with legendary guitarist Nile Rodgers on Chic’s disco hit “Le Freak.”

2. Why does Dua Lipa perform local covers on tour?

It’s a tradition she started in Australia and New Zealand to pay tribute to local music icons in each city she visits.

3. What album is Dua Lipa touring with?

Her Radical Optimism World Tour supports her third studio album, Radical Optimism, released in 2024.