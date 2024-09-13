Dua Lipa Announces 2025 World Tour for “Radical Optimism” Album

Dua Lipa is set to spread her unique blend of optimism and electrifying performances across the globe with her 2025 “Radical Optimism” world tour. The tour kicks off in Singapore this November before heading to other major cities in Asia. After a brief break, Dua will bring her tour to Australia in March 2025, starting with a show at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on March 20.

From there, the international pop sensation will take her high-energy performances to Europe in May and June, hitting Spain, France, Germany, and more. North American fans can expect an unforgettable run of shows in September and October, beginning with a two-night performance in Toronto on September 1 and concluding in Seattle on October 16.

With 43 dates across multiple continents, this world tour supports Dua’s highly anticipated Radical Optimism album. Fans can expect a mix of new tracks alongside her chart-topping hits. Presales for tickets have already begun, with general tickets available on September 20.

Dua Lipa “Radical Optimism” Tour Dates:

Tue Nov 5 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Wed Nov 6 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium

Sat Nov 9 – Jakarta, Indonesia – Indonesia Arena

Wed Nov 13 – Manila, Philippines – Philippine Arena

Sat Nov 16 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Sun Nov 17 – Tokyo, Japan – Saitama Super Arena

Wed Nov 20 – Taipei, Taiwan – Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

Sat Nov 23 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

Sun Nov 24 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Axiata Arena

Wed Nov 27 – Bangkok, Thailand – Impact Arena

Wed Dec 4 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

Thu Dec 5 – Seoul, South Korea – Gocheok Sky Dome

Thu Mar 20 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

Wed Mar 26 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

Wed Apr 2 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

Sun May 11 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Mon May 12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

Thu May 15 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Fri May 16 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Mon May 19 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Tue May 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Fri May 23 – Paris, France – La Défense Arena

Tue May 27 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Wed May 28 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Sat May 31 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Sun Jun 1 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

Tue Jun 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Sat Jun 7 – Milan, Italy – Hippodrome San Siro (Ippodromo SNAI)

Wed Jun 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri Jun 13 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Fri Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Jun 21 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Tue Jun 24 – Liverpool, UK – Anfield Stadium

Fri Jun 27 – Dublin, Ireland – Aviva Stadium

Mon Sep 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Tue Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Sep 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Sep 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Sep 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun Sep 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Sep 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 26 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sat Sep 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Sep 30 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Wed Oct 1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Oct 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Oct 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Oct 11 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sun Oct 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Oct 15 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Oct 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena