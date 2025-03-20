Dua Lipa Covers Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head in Melbourne

Dua Lipa continues to thrill fans on her Radical Optimism world tour, and her latest show in Melbourne came with a special surprise. During her third night at Rod Laver Arena on March 20, the pop superstar honored an Australian legend by covering Kylie Minogue’s iconic hit Can’t Get You Out of My Head.

Before launching into the song, Lipa teased the crowd, explaining that this section of her show always keeps the band on their toes. “It’s always exciting because there are some songs that don’t need much of an introduction,” she said, before revealing that this time, she had chosen a track from “an Aussie legend.” The audience erupted in cheers as she delivered a sleek, heartfelt rendition of Minogue’s 2001 classic.

The performance was part of Lipa’s ongoing run of shows in Melbourne, where she is set to wrap up a four-night stay at the venue on March 22. The Radical Optimism tour, celebrating her upcoming album of the same name, has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, selling out multiple dates across Australia and New Zealand.

With each stop, Dua Lipa continues to showcase her love for classic pop, making every night a unique experience for fans. Whether covering AC/DC, Natalie Imbruglia, or Kylie Minogue, she proves time and again why she remains one of the most exciting performers in modern pop music.