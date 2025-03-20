Dua Lipa Shines in Australia with a Special Cover of Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn”

Dua Lipa is making waves in Australia with her Radical Optimism Tour, delivering not only electrifying performances but also paying homage to iconic local artists. During her recent show at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, the global pop sensation surprised fans with a stunning rendition of Natalie Imbruglia’s classic hit, “Torn.”

Dressed in a sleek black lace jumpsuit with red shorts and a faux fur scarf draped over her shoulder, Lipa captivated the audience as she passionately sang the nostalgic anthem. The cover followed her previous night’s tribute to AC/DC, proving her appreciation for Australia’s rich musical legacy.

The excitement surrounding Lipa’s tour is undeniable. Earlier this month, it was announced that she had completely sold out the Australian leg of her global tour, with five back-to-back nights at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and three more at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena. After wrapping up in Australia, she is set to take the stage in New Zealand for two sold-out shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena in early April.

Beyond her live performances, Dua Lipa continues to make headlines in the music world. She recently teamed up with BLACKPINK’s JENNIE on the track “Handlebars,” featured on the K-pop star’s debut solo album, Ruby. This collaboration has further solidified Lipa’s influence on the global music scene.

With her ongoing success, thrilling live shows, and deep appreciation for music history, Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour is proving to be one of the most unforgettable pop events of the year. Fans across Australia and New Zealand are witnessing a true superstar in her prime, delivering moments that will be remembered for years to come.

dua lipa + torn = perfección pic.twitter.com/msGgAy4b5q — andr°s – 𝒓𝒆𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒈𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒅 (@rxdicalfxll_) March 19, 2025