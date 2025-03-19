Latin Grammys Introduce Best Music for Visual Media Category in Major 2025 Overhaul

The Latin Grammys are making history in 2025 with the introduction of new categories, bringing Latin music closer to cinema, television, and cultural traditions. As announced by the Latin Recording Academy, the Best Music for Visual Media category will now recognize original music created for movies, TV shows, video games, and other forms of visual storytelling. To be eligible, the project must feature Latin rhythms or be composed by an Ibero-American artist.

Additionally, the awards will introduce a Best Roots Song category, celebrating songwriters who preserve and reflect the musical traditions of Hispanic American communities. This category will include compositions in Spanish, Portuguese, and Indigenous languages or dialects.

These changes will take effect immediately and will be reflected in the 26th edition of the Latin Grammys, set to take place in November in Miami.

Other notable updates include:

Best Pop Vocal Album will now be called Best Contemporary Pop Album.

Best Latin Children’s Album has been renamed Best Children’s Album.

The Best Urban/Urban Fusion Performance category now requires remixes to be eligible only if the original song was released within the same eligibility year, and urban elements must make up at least 60% of the track.

The Songwriter of the Year category now requires a minimum of four eligible songs instead of six.

The Best Long Form Music Video category now requires a minimum duration of 12 minutes, excluding credits unless they contribute creatively.

The Producer of the Year category will now be screened and voted on by a specialized committee in addition to the general membership process.

With these updates, the Latin Grammys continue to evolve, ensuring that Latin music in all its forms—whether in film, television, or cultural preservation—receives the recognition it deserves.