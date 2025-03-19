Brian May Hints at New Queen Music: “I Think It Could Happen”

Nearly three decades after their last studio album, Made In Heaven (1995), Queen fans may finally have something to look forward to. In a new interview with MOJO, Brian May revealed that new music from the legendary band isn’t out of the question.

“I think it could happen,” May said, explaining that both he and drummer Roger Taylor are constantly writing and working on music in their studios. “I could have the beginnings of a Queen song right there in front of me now. It’s just whether the idea reaches maturity or not. It’s whether that seed can grow.”

This follows previous comments from Taylor, who last year also hinted at the possibility of new Queen music. “Brian and myself were talking the other day, and we both said that if we feel we have some good material, why not? We can still play. We can still sing. So I don’t see why not.”

- Advertisement -

While no official plans have been announced, Queen’s recent activity suggests that the band remains creatively active. In 2022, they unearthed Face It Alone, a long-lost track featuring Freddie Mercury’s vocals, giving fans a taste of what could still be hidden in the archives. Meanwhile, Queen’s Rhapsody Tour, featuring Adam Lambert on vocals, concluded in Tokyo in 2024, further proving that the band still commands a global audience.

For now, Queen fans will have to wait and see if May and Taylor turn their ideas into a full-fledged album. But with both legends keeping the door open, the possibility of new Queen music in 2025 is more real than ever.