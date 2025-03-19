Linkin Park Confirm New Single ‘Up From The Bottom’ With “Mind-Bending” Music Video

Linkin Park have officially confirmed their new single, ‘Up From The Bottom,’ which is set to drop on March 27, 2025. In a recent interview with Billboard at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn shared their excitement for the upcoming track, with Hahn even calling it “the best song we’ve ever made.”

The new single will be accompanied by what Shinoda described as the band’s “best music video” to date. Hahn teased that the video is “a little bit mind-bending” and closely tied to the song’s theme. Fans have only heard one lyric from ‘Up From The Bottom’—a snippet revealed in a recent studio teaser—but the full track remains a mystery.

Beyond new music, Linkin Park are gearing up for a major world tour in 2025. Their North American leg kicks off next week, followed by a European and UK run, which includes a highly anticipated show at Wembley Stadium on June 28.

With a new single, an ambitious music video, and a massive tour on the horizon, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Linkin Park. Fans won’t have to wait long to hear what Shinoda and the band have in store when ‘Up From The Bottom’ arrives on March 27.