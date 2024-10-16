Will Queen Release New Music with Adam Lambert? Roger Taylor Offers Hope

Brian May and Roger Taylor, the iconic members keeping Queen’s legacy alive, have once again stirred anticipation for new music. The legendary band has been performing live with Adam Lambert since 2011, but fans have yet to hear any studio recordings with this lineup.

Recently, Roger Taylor reignited hope during a Q&A with Uncut readers. When asked about solo projects, Taylor expressed his desire to create new music if he has enough material, but it was his comment on Queen’s future that really excited fans. A reader inquired, “Will we ever hear new Queen music?” to which Taylor responded, “It could happen. I spoke with Brian [May] the other day, and we agreed that if we feel we have good material, why not? We can still play, we can still sing, so I don’t see why not.”

Although Queen has yet to record an album with Adam Lambert, their most recent studio work dates back to The Cosmos Rocks (2008) with Paul Rodgers, following Made in Heaven (1995), which featured Freddie Mercury’s last recordings after his passing.

With both Taylor and May open to the idea of recording new material, Queen fans are left hopeful for what could be the band’s next chapter with Adam Lambert.